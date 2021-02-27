 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

