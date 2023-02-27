Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today.