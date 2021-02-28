 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

