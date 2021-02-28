Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
