Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.