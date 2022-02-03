It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
