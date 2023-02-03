Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
