Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

