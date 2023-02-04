Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
