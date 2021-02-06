It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 6.13. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. …
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Today's …
This evening in Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just …
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Friday, with…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might …
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Scatt…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tem…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is…