Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 6.13. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

