Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.