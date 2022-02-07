Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
