Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -4.16. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

