Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.