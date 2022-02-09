Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 deg…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should e…