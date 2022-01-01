It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. -9 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
