Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.