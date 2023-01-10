Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.