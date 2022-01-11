Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
