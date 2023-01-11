Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
