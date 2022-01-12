Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
