Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph.