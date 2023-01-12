 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

