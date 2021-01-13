Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
