It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Friday. I…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…