Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

