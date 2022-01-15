Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 13 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

