Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.