Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.