Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
