Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.