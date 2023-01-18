It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Beatrice, NE
