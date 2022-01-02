It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an um…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. -9 degrees is today's l…