 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News