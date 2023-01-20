Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
