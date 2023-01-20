Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.