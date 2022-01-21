It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
