Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Saturday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.