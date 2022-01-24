Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
