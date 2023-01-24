 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

