Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

