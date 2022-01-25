It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
