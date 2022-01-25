Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.