Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.