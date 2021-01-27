It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 21.01. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Beatrice: Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.04. 11 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.82. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Lo…
For the drive home in Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It m…
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Beatrice area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.44. Today's forec…
This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It …