Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.