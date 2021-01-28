 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

