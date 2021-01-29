Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
