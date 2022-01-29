Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.