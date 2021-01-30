Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.