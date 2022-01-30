Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly clo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …