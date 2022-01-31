Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Folks in the Beatrice area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.