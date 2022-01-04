Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. -9 degrees is today's l…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Thursday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Expect a drastic …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an um…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.