Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Beatrice, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.